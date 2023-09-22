Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in a high profile clash with Roberto Firmino's Al-Ahli

Bagged first goal in a crucial league clash

Looking for their 7th win in a row

Talisca added second to hand side 2-1 lead

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal captain got things going early on for Al-Nassr, making a run down the left channel before lashing home into the far corner — a vintage Ronaldo strike through the plumes of smoke let off by fan flares.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's strike started a strong first half showing for the Saudi Pro League side, and they currently lead 2-1 over a team that is expected to challenge them for the league title this season. Talisca added the second goal after 17 minutes.

WHAT NEXT? The games come thick and fast for Al-Nassr, who will face Ohod in the Kings Cup of Champions on Monday.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season? Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema

Neymar

Roberto Firmino

Malcom

