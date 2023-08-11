- Firmino enjoys dream start
- Mahrez provides tap in for second
- Saint-Maximin sets up third
WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian enjoyed a dream start in his new surroundings, heading home the opener after just seven minutes before obligingly tapping in Riyad Mahrez's tantalising assist to put Al-Ahli 2-0 up after just ten minutes. Firmino then completed his hat-trick after Allan Saint-Maximin provided a fine cross.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Franck Kessie and Edouard Mendy joined Mahrez, Saint-Maximin and Firmino in the Al-Ahli line up as the Saudi Pro League got off to a star-studded start.
WHAT NEXT? Al-Ahli are one of the favourites for the SPL title, alongside the likes of Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.