WATCH: How do you like that, Kylian?! PSG superstar Mbappe trolled by club-mate Ousmane Dembele after tricky goal in France training

Ousmane Dembele mocked Kylian Mbappe after scoring a tricky goal during a France training session.

Dembele mocked Mbappe in France training

Dribbled past three players before scoring a goal

France next face Germany in a friendly

WHAT HAPPENED? Dembele, who plays alongside Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain now after joining the French champions from Barcelona this summer, scored a tricky goal in France's training session as he dribbled past three players before finding the back of the net.

After scoring the goal, Dembele celebrated in a mocking way while looking at Mbappe. The France captain took it in good humour as he was seen smiling.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Mbappe and Dembele started in France's Euro qualifier against Ireland last week. Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram were on target as the French comfortably won the clash 2-0.

WHAT NEXT? Didier Deschamps' side will next take on Germany in an international friendly on September 12.