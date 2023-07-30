Ousmane Dembele fired home a spectacular swerving goal for Barcelona as they overcame Real Madrid 3-0 in their El Clasico clash on American soil.

La Liga champions emerge victorious

Impressive strikes in Dallas

Morale booster ahead of 2023-24 season

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning La Liga champions proved too strong for their arch-rivals at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. A convincing win was wrapped up late on, but it was World Cup winner Dembele that put the Blaugrana on their way to a morale-boosting success inside 15 minutes. The France international collected the ball wide on the right and, from a tight angle, crashed a curling effort into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fermin Lopez – the promising 20-year-old midfielder – struck Barcelona’s second of the game with another impressive effort, before Ferran Torres rounded off the scoring in stoppage-time.

WHAT NEXT? Barca will be hoping to see Dembele star throughout the 2023-24 campaign, but he is generating intense transfer talk at present as he is linked with a big-money move back to his homeland at Ligue 1 title holders Paris Saint-Germain.