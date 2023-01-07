WATCH: Nunez shows excellent finishing touch to score from Liverpool team-mate Alexander-Arnold's sweet long pass

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a perfect assist for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez to cooly volley home during their FA Cup game against Wolves,

Nunez making FA Cup debut

Equalised with well-taken goal

Great pass from Alexander-Arnold

WHAT HAPPENED? After 26 minutes of their home FA Cup fixture against Wolves, the Reds found themselves trailing to a goal from Goncalo Guedes (thanks to an Alisson howler). However, on the cusp of half-time, Alexander-Arnold clipped in a beautiful cross which was met with precise timing and perfect accuracy as Nunez slotted home a left-footed equaliser. Mo Salah then puts Jurgen Klopp's men ahead in the 52nd minute only for Hwang hee-chan to level the scores again just 14 minutes later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Much has been made about the Uruguayan's erratic finishing at times this season, but this calm finish was a timely reminder of the quality that convinced Liverpool to spend £64m (plus a possible £21m in add-ons) on him during the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR NUNEZ? The striker has failed to score in his three Premier League outings following the break for the World Cup but this FA Cup goal may help him feel much more confident when the Reds take on Brighton next Saturday.