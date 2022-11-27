News Matches
T. Courtois

WATCH: Nightmare for Courtois! Morocco score directly from free-kick cross to go 1-0 up against Belgium

James Hunsley
2:44 PM GMT 27/11/2022
Thibault Courtois Belgium Morocco 2022
A quick-thinking Abdelhamid Sabiri free-kick caught Thibaut Courtois off guard and put Morocco deservedly in front against Belgium on Sunday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Having had a free-kick goal from Hakim Ziyech chalked off in the first 45, Sabiri was on hand to beat Courtois again and put Belgium in front in Al Thumama.

More to follow...

