WATCH: Neymar is back in Brazil! Forward returns to homeland ahead of international matches following Saudi Pro League exploits

Neymar has returned to Brazil ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Venezuela and Uruguay.

Neymar back in Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

Al-Hilal star returned to his homeland amid cheers

Brazil will face Venezuela and Uruguay

WHAT HAPPENED? The Al-Hilal star arrived at Cuiaba in Brazil amid loud cheers from his fans. He interacted with the press before entering the team hotel - where he greeted the team chef warmly!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain player joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in a much-talked-about move during the summer transfer window. While the 31-year-old has provided three assists in the Saudi league thus far, it took him over a month to score for his new club as he found the back of the net in the AFC Champions League against FC Nassaji.

WHAT NEXT? The Selecao will host Venezuela on October 13 before traveling to Montevideo where they will face Uruguay in another 2026 World Cup qualifying match on October 18.