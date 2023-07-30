WATCH: New penalty taker! Vinicius Jr hits the crossbar with Real Madrid spot-kick during El Clasico clash with Barcelona in Dallas

Vinicius Jr fluffed his lines from the penalty spot during Real Madrid’s Clasico clash with Barcelona in Dallas, with the Brazilian hitting the bar.

Brazilian squandered golden opportunity

Struck the woodwork from 12 yards

Blancos suffer defeat against arch-rivals

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American forward is reportedly eager to inherit spot-kick duties at Santiago Bernabeu from the departed Karim Benzema. He got an early opportunity to enhance those claims when stepping up from 12 yards during a meeting with arch-rivals Barca at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Vinicius was, however, to waste a glorious chance to level that game at 1-1 in the 20th minute when he fired a disappointing effort straight down the middle and saw his strike cannon back off the frame of the goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real ended up slipping to a 3-0 defeat against Barcelona, with Ousmane Dembele, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres getting the goals for the Blaugrana as they claimed derby bragging rights on American soil.

WHAT NEXT? Real have one more friendly to take in during their U.S. tour – against Serie A giants Juventus – before heading home and readying themselves for a 2023-24 La Liga season opener away at Athletic Club on August 12.