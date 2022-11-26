L. Messi
WATCH: Messi emotional after firing Argentina into lead against Mexico with vital World Cup goal
Peter McVitie
8:40 PM GMT 26/11/2022
- Messi scored from outside the box
- Sent ball rolling past Mexico goalkeeper
- Must-win for Argentina after Saudi Arabia loss
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina hero sent a low shot from outside the box past Guillermo Ochoa to give the Albiceleste the advantage in their second game of the tournament.
MESSIIIIIIIIIIIIII!! 🙌— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 26, 2022
The Argentina captain comes up with a moment of magic to light up the tight game with this gorgeous finish... 🇦🇷#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/RIHjU46QDC
Where is Messi?— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 26, 2022
Messi is HERE 🐐🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/XpxXYpBR0p
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina were in dire need of three points heading into the clash after going down 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Messi and his team-mates will look to secure their place in the second round of the tournament by getting a positive result against Poland on November 30.
