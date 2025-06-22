WATCH: Livvy Dunne breaks a World Cup trophy during Fanatics Fest shooting drill

The social media sensation went viral after accidentally breaking a World Cup trophy during a drill at Fanatics Fest

WHAT HAPPENED

During her appearance at Fanatics Fest NYC, social media influencer Olivia “Livvy” Dunne participated in a soccer exhibit featuring a shooting challenge with a FIFA World Cup trophy displayed between two goals. The former LSU gymnastics star accidentally sent a powerful but errant shot wide, and it hit the trophy, causing the globe portion to detach and break. Dunne immediately covered her mouth in shock and then ran away as laughter ensued around her. Thankfully, the trophy was a replica.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Fanatics Fest NYC 2025, running from June 20-22, has attracted over 150,000 fans and features more than 500 stars from various sports leagues, including the WWE, NFL, and others. Dunne wasn't the only celebrity to have a trophy-related incident at the event; former NFL stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski reportedly damaged a Lombardi Trophy during their appearance.

WHAT’S NEXT?

With the FIFA World Cup less than a year away, football fans are currently enjoying the Club World Cup in the U.S.