Liverpool live stream and TV channel - How to watch Napoli vs Liverpool tonight

Everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool in the Premier League, Champions League and all major competitions

Liverpool finished the 2021-22 season with two trophies in their cabinet as Jurgen Klopp's men clinched the Carabao Cup as well the FA Cup but fell short of quadruple as they finished a point off Manchester City in the Premier League and lost the Champions League 1-0 to Real Madrid.

Having first signed a three-year contract as the club's new manager in 2015, Klopp continues at the helm and started the 2022-23 season by claiming his first FA Community Shield title following a 3-1 win over Man City.

Currently ninth on the Premier League standings table (W2 D3 L1), Liverpool also partake in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season.

Live broadcast of Liverpool's next match

Liverpool's next fixture is a Champions League Group A clash against Napoli.

Date

Time

Fixture

UK TV channel + stream

USA TV channel + stream

Sep 7

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Napoli vs Liverpool

BT Sport 2/BT Sport website & app

CBS Sports/Paramount+

How to watch Liverpool's upcoming Premier League games

A Premier League tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers is sandwiched between Liverpool's opening two matchdays in the Champions League. The Reds' wave off September with a game against Chelsea.

In the UK, BT Sport and Sky Sports show Liverpool's Premier League games with streaming available on the BT Sport website and app.

In the U.S., Premier League matches can be watched on NBCSN NBC and the NBC sports app.

Date

Time

Fixture

UK TV channel + stream

USA TV channel + stream

Sep 10

3pm BST / 10am ET

Liverpool vs Wolves

TBC

fuboTV

Sep 18

4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League

TBC

Oct 1

3pm BST / 10am ET

Liverpool vs Brighton

TBC

TBC

Liverpool TV channels and live streams in the Champions League

Liverpool engage in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League from Group A that also has Napoli (Italy), Ajax (Netherlands) and Rangers (Scotland).

BT Sport is showing the game Liverpool's Champions League fixtures in the UK, with a live stream option available on BT Player.

In the U.S.CBS Sports is showing the game on TV and it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Date

Time

Fixture

UK TV channel + stream

USA TV channel + stream

Sep 7

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Napoli vs Liverpool

BT Sport 2/BT Sport website & app

CBS Sports/Paramount+

Sep 13

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Liverpool vs Ajax

TBC

TBC

Oct 4

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Liverpool vs Rangers

TBC

TBC

Oct 12

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Rangers vs Liverpool

TBC

TBC

Oct 26

8pm BST / 3pm ET

Ajax vs Liverpool

TBC

TBC

Nov 1

8pm BST / 4pm ET

Liverpool vs Napoli

TBC

TBC

Where to watch Liverpool in the Carabao Cup

Liverpool play in the Carabao Cup from the third round or Round of 32, with the draw against Derby County. The rights to broadcast the Carabao Cup have not yet been announced.

Date

Time

Fixture

UK TV channel + stream

USA TV channel + stream

Nov 8

TBD

Liverpool vs Derby County

TBC

TBC

Liverpool's schedule in the FA Cup

Liverpool play in the FA Cup from the third round, which will take place in January 2023.

