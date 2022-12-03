WATCH: Lionel Messi scores first World Cup knockout goal of his career for Argentina against Australia
- Messi made 1,000th career appearance
- Scored first WC knockout goal
- Put team ahead vs Australia
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi latched onto Nicolas Otamendi's set up following a pass in the box from Alexis Mac Allister, before steering the ball past Mathew Ryan and into the far corner to give Argentina an early lead in Al Rayyan.
LIONEL MESSI SCORES IN HIS 1000TH GAME 🔥— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 3, 2022
That's 789 goals for the Argentina forward as he scores his first #FIFAWorldCup knockout strike 🤯#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pioPUpZnhI
MESSI MAGIC ✨🇦🇷— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022
That's the first knockout stage goal in Messi's FIFA World Cup career pic.twitter.com/wyzfdVfby3
THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the 1,000th game of his career, the boy from Rosario has his first ever goal in the knockout stages of a World Cup. Messi's strike against Australia was his third of the tournament in Qatar, which put his side ahead after a valiant start from the Socceroos.
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old will hope his strike will be enough to see Argentina through to the quarter-finals, where they will go on to play the Netherlands after their 3-1 victory over the USMNT earlier on Saturday.
