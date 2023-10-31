WATCH: Kylian Mbappe's intriguing reaction after journalist asks him Real Madrid transfer question at Ballon d'Or award ceremony

Kylian Mbappe gave an intriguing reaction to a Real Madrid transfer question from a journalist at the 2023 Ballon d'Or award ceremony.

Mbappe continues to be linked with Real Madrid

2024 deal supposedly set

Asked transfer question at Ballon d'Or awards

WHAT HAPPENED? In the summer, the French superstar was the subject of extensive transfer speculation with strong links to a move to Real Madrid after he refused to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain. Although the move to the Spanish capital did not materialise, he continues to be associated with a big-money move to the Liga giants. While leaving the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris after the 2023 Ballon d'Or event, in which he finished third behind Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, a journalist from El Chiringuito asked him about a potential move to Real Madrid next summer. Mbappe responded with a wry smile and a half-wink which has caused quite the stir on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in October, Los Blancos board member Jose Manuel Otero oozed confidence that Mbappe would move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer on a free transfer, which would see him link up with Kopa Trophy winner Jude Bellingham.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will return to action on Saturday with PSG against Montpellier, while Real Madrid will host Rayo Vallecano a day later in La Liga.