WATCH: Koumetio scores outrageous goal for Liverpool from inside his own half against PSG

Billy Koumetio was an unlikely headline-grabber in Liverpool’s Premier League International Cup clash with PSG as he scored from inside his own half.

Defender back from Austrian loan spell

Netted stunning strike vs French opposition

Has made one senior appearance for Reds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds’ U21 side were in action against French opposition on Wednesday, and eventually ran out 4-2 winners. The undoubted highlight of the evening was French defender Koumetio – who has recently returned to Anfield from a loan spell at Austria Vienna – opening the scoring in the ninth minute when he spotted the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper a long way off his line and took aim with a stunning strike from the edge of the centre circle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Koumetio is highly regarded by Liverpool and made his senior bow for them in a Champions League clash with FC Midtjylland in December 2020 – becoming the youngest player to represent the club in elite European competition at the time.

WHAT NEXT? Koumetio took in 15 appearances across all competitions during his time in Vienna, but has been called back to Merseyside as Liverpool have seen commanding Dutch centre-half Virgil van Dijk pick up an untimely injury.