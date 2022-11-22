WATCH: 'Let someone else speak!' - Keane & Souness in heated clash over Messi penalty on live TV
- Argentina awarded penalty after VAR intervention
- Souness & Keane disagree over decision
- Pair squabbled on live TV at half-time
WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina where awarded a penalty just minutes into their opening World Cup match against Saudi Arabia and Keane and Souness disagreed over it being awarded. The two were engaged in a heated debate, with Souness telling Keane to "let someone else speak," as the pair grew increasingly frustrated with each other.
Souness v Keane: The gloves are off!
The two pundits clash over Argentina's penalty decision...
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi tucked away a penalty just eight minutes in Argentina's World Cup opener, a decision that left several England fan's scratching their heads. The incident looked very similar to one yesterday, where Harry Maguire was denied a penalty, leaving many to question the officials behind VAR.
