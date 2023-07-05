WATCH: Josef Martinez scores stunning 90th-minute bicycle kick for Inter Miami as Lionel Messi's new team snatch vital point in MLS clash with Columbus Crew

Lionel Messi's new teammate Josef Martinez hogged the limelight after he scored a stunning 90th-minute bicycle-kick for Inter Miami in the MLS.

WHAT HAPPENED? As the temperature heats up in Miami for Messi's arrival in mid-July, his new team is showing signs of recovery as they pegged back Colombus Crew to a 2-2 draw in an MLS clash on Tuesday courtesy of an acrobatic overhead kick by Martinez in the dying embers of the game. The Venezuelan lit up the DRV PNK Stadium with a perfectly placed bicycle kick after he was set up by Leo Campana, who found the net earlier in the second half for Miami.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez turned out to be the super sub as he was introduced in the 74th minute by interim coach Javi Morales and the 30-year-old forward produced the goods at the nick of time to save the blushes at their home ground. It was Inter Miami's second draw on the trot but their winless streak stretched to nine games which sees them firmly placed in the last place, nine points short of playoff qualification with 14 games remaining.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will be back in action on Saturday against DC United in their next MLS fixture.