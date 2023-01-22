WATCH: Haller enjoys emotional return to competitive action for Dortmund after testicular cancer

Sebastien Haller made his return to competitive action on Sunday after his battle with cancer.

Haller made Dortmund debut on Sunday

Striker came on for last 30 minutes

Haller brought children on to field

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite joining Borussia Dortmund last summer, Haller did not make his debut until Sunday's 4-3 win against Augsburg because he had to undergo surgery to remove a tumour. The striker came off the bench after 62 minutes, replacing Youssoufa Moukoko for his first competitive appearance. Haller brought his child out on to the field after the final whistle.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A testicular tumour was discovered in July and the attacker had surgery to have it removed. The Ivory Coast international's battle did not end there, however, as he had to have a second operation in November.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Haller will hope to be involved again on Wednesday when his team face Mainz in the Bundesliga.