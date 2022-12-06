WATCH: Hakimi sends Morocco to World Cup quarter-final with panenka penalty against Spain

Achraf Hakimi's cheeky penalty knocked Spain out of the World Cup on Tuesday, ensuring Morocco advanced to the quarter-final for the first time.

Morocco reach World Cup last eight

Madrid-born Hakimi scores stunning penalty

First World Cup quarter-final in nation's history

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco secured their spot in the World Cup quarter-final by beating Spain on penalties thanks to some heroics from Yassine Bounou in goal, but also thanks to a decisive spot kick from Hakimi, who sent Unai Simon to the shops with a cool, dinked effort down the middle of the goal.

Born in Madrid he knocks Spain out!! 🇲🇦🇪🇸



Achraf Hakimi wins the penalty shoot-out with a panenka to see Spain out of the competition! 😲#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QWWynN6821 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 6, 2022

HAKIMI WINS IT FOR MOROCCO



MOROCCO IS MOVING ON 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/zlA17MUgJa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hakimi, who was born in Madrid and eligible to represent Spain, scored the match-winning penalty to ensure Morocco became the fourth African nation to reach the quarter-final of the World Cup in the tournament's history. And while his effort was absolutely brilliant, the same cannot be said for Spain's spot-kicks, which was quite the shock considering Luis Enrique revealed La Roja had practiced 1,000 penalties to avoid heartbreak in exactly this fashion.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? Walid Regragui's side have now booked their spot in the quarter-final on December 10, but must wait to see who their opponents will be.