WATCH: Golden Boy Gavi blazes home volley to become youngest World Cup goalscorer since Pele in 1958

Gavi scored a record-breaking strike as Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday.

18-year-old netted volley in Spain's 7-0 rout

Became youngest WC scorer after Pele

Also Spain's youngest ever WC scorer

WHAT HAPPENED? The winner of the 2022 Kopa Trophy found himself on the end of an Alvaro Morata cross from Spain's left, firing home a sumptuous volley which flew past Keylor Navas, touching the post before nestling in the back of the net.

What. A. Goal. 🔥



Gavi becomes Spain's youngest goalscorer at a World Cup finals with this absolute stunner!! 🇪🇸🚀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/SiscLFR16O — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022

GAVI'S FIRST FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL



He becomes the youngest player to ever score for Spain at a FIFA World Cup 🔥🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ErWFoxArdn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi's strike made him the youngest scorer in the World Cup since Pele in 1958, and Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in the history of the competition. His goal helped pull Spain even further away from Costa Rica, with the game finishing 7-0. The result puts the Spain top of Group E on goal difference after Japan's memorable victory over Germany earlier in the day.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? Buoyed by a dominant opening day display, Spain take on Germany next in what will be a must-win match for Hansi Flick's side.