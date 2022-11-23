WATCH: Golden Boy Gavi blazes home volley to become youngest World Cup goalscorer since Pele in 1958
- 18-year-old netted volley in Spain's 7-0 rout
- Became youngest WC scorer after Pele
- Also Spain's youngest ever WC scorer
WHAT HAPPENED? The winner of the 2022 Kopa Trophy found himself on the end of an Alvaro Morata cross from Spain's left, firing home a sumptuous volley which flew past Keylor Navas, touching the post before nestling in the back of the net.
What. A. Goal. 🔥— ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 23, 2022
Gavi becomes Spain's youngest goalscorer at a World Cup finals with this absolute stunner!! 🇪🇸🚀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/SiscLFR16O
GAVI'S FIRST FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022
He becomes the youngest player to ever score for Spain at a FIFA World Cup 🔥🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ErWFoxArdn
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gavi's strike made him the youngest scorer in the World Cup since Pele in 1958, and Spain's youngest ever goalscorer in the history of the competition. His goal helped pull Spain even further away from Costa Rica, with the game finishing 7-0. The result puts the Spain top of Group E on goal difference after Japan's memorable victory over Germany earlier in the day.
WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? Buoyed by a dominant opening day display, Spain take on Germany next in what will be a must-win match for Hansi Flick's side.
