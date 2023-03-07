WATCH: Everyone has been saying Joao Felix’s name wrong as Chelsea forward reveals how it should be pronounced

Chelsea and Portugal star Joao Felix has revealed that “everyone” outside of his homeland has been pronouncing his name wrong.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old forward burst onto a senior stage at Benfica, before joining Atletico Madrid for €126 million (£112m/$134m) in the summer of 2019. He is now taking in a loan spell in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge and has grown accustomed to supporters, pundits, coaches and team-mates saying his name wrong.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix is eager to point out that his surname should be pronounced ‘Fellix’, rather than ‘Feelix’, saying: “I think it’s not too hard to spell.” While it could be considered annoying to have your name quoted wrongly on a regular basis, the Portuguese insists he does not “care” if that trend continues.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea, with Felix very much part of their plans, will be back in Champions League action on Tuesday when playing host to Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of a last-16 encounter that they currently trail 1-0 on aggregate.