WATCH: Erling Haaland's bottled it! Man City striker gets wiped out by drinks cool box & needs help getting up just hours before Champions League final

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland was in the wars just hours before Saturday's Champions League final, with a drinks cool box the culprit.

City warming up ahead of UCL final

Haaland tripped over bottles

But no serious injury caused

WHAT HAPPENED? Pep Guardiola's side are in Istanbul preparing to take on Inter for their maiden European crown. His City players got a first taste of the famous Ataturk stadium where Saturday's final will be played, although Haaland got a rude introduction of his own. The Norwegian forward wasn't paying attention to his surroundings as he knocked a pass clear, tripping over a cool box and crashing into a collection of water bottles.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lucky for Guardiola and City, the trip didn't prompt any serious injuries, as the Spaniard has been able to take a full strength squad to Turkey to take on three-times winners Inter. Guardiola himself hasn't tasted European glory since 2011 with his famed Barcelona side, and will aim to avoid a repeat of the overthinking that saw him cede the 2021 crown to Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Having avoided serious injury, the 22-year-old will look to feature from the start on Saturday night, and end a rare dry spell of four games without a goal.