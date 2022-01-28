Watch: Di Maria wonder goal for Argentina against Chile
Angel Di Maria weaved through Chile defenders before unleashing a wonderful strike to beat goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on Thursday in World Cup qualifying.
The first-half goal opened the scoring for Argentina, who are second in the CONMEBOL table.
Di Maria has been asked to step up with Lionel Messi left out of the squad due to his recent bout with Covid.
Watch Di Maria's wonder goal against Chile
More to come...