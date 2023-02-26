WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo is in the house! CR7 and his son take their seats for Jake Paul's boxing match vs Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo is in attendance for Jake Paul's Saudi boxing bout against Tommy Fury, accompanied by his son.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr's main man Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted attending a high-profile sporting event in the Saudi capital. Seen taking a seat with his son, Ronaldo is set to watch a fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh. It appears Paul's claim that CR7 would be in attendance was spot on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yesterday, CR7 continued his charge toward the top of the Saudi Pro League goalscoring charts, with a first-half hat-trick securing a 3-0 win against Damac. That win took his side to the top of the league, but Al-Nassr's new talisman will also have his eye on the Golden Boot.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Saudi Pro League title race is well and truly on, with Ronaldo's new side Al-Nassr now top of the table with 43 points, two ahead of rivals Al-Ittihad. Those two sides play each other on 9 March, but first Al-Nassr have a home clash against Al-Batin to navigate.