WATCH: Champion vibes only! World Cup absentee Ibrahimovic meets Djokovic after tennis star's ATP Finals triumph

There were “champion vibes only” in Turin on Sunday evening as Zlatan Ibrahimovic congratulated Novak Djokovic on his ATP Finals triumph.

Swedish striker playing in Italy for AC Milan

Saw Serbian star prevail in Turin event

Both men considered to be all-time greats

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic Swedish striker, who is playing his club football in Italy with Serie A title holders AC Milan, was in attendance to watch Serbian icon Djokovic see off Norwegian star Casper Ruud in straight sets at a season-ending event for the world’s best tennis players. Ibrahimovic, who is not taking part in the 2022 World Cup finals after Sweden failed to qualify, took in a brief conversation with Djokovic and posed for pictures after seeing a fellow all-time great add to his impressive trophy collection.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ibrahimovic will be using a break in domestic action at Milan to work on his fitness, with the 41-year-old striker yet to see a single minute of competitive game time in the 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Ibrahimovic has been recovering from knee surgery, with the Rossoneri – who sit second in the Serie A table through 15 games this season – due to be back in action on January 4 against Salernitana, after first facing Arsenal, Liverpool and PSV in a series of friendly contests.