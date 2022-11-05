WATCH: Bale scores latest goal in MLS playoff history to keep LAFC hopes alive

- Bale came on as late sub
- Union took 3-2 lead in 120'+4'
- Bale equalized in 120'+8'
WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Real Madrid star leapt high to meet a cross into the box and powered his shot past the goalkeeper to set off wild celebrations.
HE'S GARETH ******* BALE. #ForLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/yqqi67RSdz— LAFC (@LAFC) November 5, 2022
