WATCH: Welcome back! Paul Mullin returns for Wrexham and leads fans in post-match celebrations after win over Doncaster

Paul Mullin made a triumphant return for Wrexham and celebrated with the club's fans after they ran out 2-1 winners against Doncaster.

Mullin back for Wrexham

Played in 2-1 win on Saturday

Celebrated with fans after game

WHAT HAPPENED? The star striker made his first appearance of the season when he came off the bench in the second half of the League Two encounter. The club hero celebrated with the supporters after the match as they expressed their delight in seeing him back on the field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin had been out of action since the summer, having sustained a punctured lung in their pre-season tour of the United States. Wrexham beat Doncaster 2-1 to ensure they remain three points behind table toppers Gillingham.

WHAT NEXT FOR MULLIN? The forward will hope to start when Wrexham face Grimsby in their next game.