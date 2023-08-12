WATCH: Assist of the season already?! Gabriel Martinelli produces unbelievable pirouette backheel pass for Eddie Nketiah's goal for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest

Gabriel Martinelli produced a sublime piece of skill to assist Eddie Nketiah's opener for Arsenal against Nottingham Forest.

Martinelli dazzles with dribble and pass

Nketiah fires home

Saka later doubles lead

WHAT HAPPENED? After taking on his man, Martinelli squeezed between two defenders and simultaneously produced an outrageous pirouette backheel pass to Nketiah, who duly cut inside and smashed the ball home via a slight deflection.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bukayo Saka would go on to double the Gunners' lead with a sublime long-range effort. Arsenal will already be looking to keep pace with Man City, who defeated Burnley 3-0 on Friday.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The hosts will want to build on their lead in the second half after a dominant display in the first period. They face Crystal Palace in the league next time out.