WATCH: 'Always against me!' - Cristiano Ronaldo erupts with rage after seeing headed goal for Al-Nassr harshly disallowed

Cristiano Ronaldo was livid with the match officials after he was harshly denied a headed goal in a 4-0 Al-Nassr win over Al-Shabab.

Ronaldo scored a brace

Propelled Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win

Got angry after he was denied headed goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward opened the scoring from the penalty spot and thought he'd doubled his account after scoring a fine header, only to see it harshly disallowed. In replays shown by Saudi broadcaster SSC, Ronaldo could be seen shrugging away his marker, which the linesman deemed as a foul, much to the frustration of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo exploded with rage after the decision and was heard shouting: "Always against me! F*cking hell."

Article continues below

Ronaldo eventually completed his brace in the 38th minute by successfully converting another spot-kick. He could have gone on to register a hat-trick in the second half, but chose to give away the third penalty of the night to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who then fluffed his lines from 12 yards.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo will be back in action with Al-Nassr against Al-Hazm on Saturday in another Saudi Pro League fixture.