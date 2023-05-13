WATCH: Uncomfortable AC Milan players forced to listen to ultras yell in their faces after loss to Spezia

The AC Milan squad were forced to stand and listen while the club's fans lectured them after a 2-0 loss to Spezia in Serie A on Saturday.

Milan beaten 2-0 by Spezia

Loss comes after Champions League loss to Inter

Rossoneri could miss out on top-four finish

WHAT HAPPENED? Two second-half goals from Spezia secured three points for the home side, leaving the Rossoneri supporters furious with the team. The Milan players were made to stand in front of the stand and listen along as they were lambasted by the fans in a bizarre moment.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat comes just days after Milan were beaten 2-0 by Inter in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. Now sitting fifth in the table, Milan risk missing out on a spot in next year's Champions League with just three games left to play.

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? Stefano Pioli's team will attempt to pull off an incredible comeback when they meet Inter in the second leg of their tie on Tuesday, trailing 2-0 on aggregate.