WATCH: Absolute scenes! Beers fly everywhere at BOXPARK Croydon as England race into 3-0 half-time lead against Iran

Gareth Southgate's side kicked off their World Cup campaign in style, with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham all on target.

England start World Cup campaign

Race into 3-0 lead against Iran

Fans back home go wild

WHAT HAPPENED? England supporters had plenty to celebrate after seeing the Three Lions make an impressive start to their World Cup campaign. Gareth Southgate's side went right at Iran from the off and roared into a healthy 3-0 lead by the break. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring and Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling were also on target, much to the delight of supporters watching back at home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: England went into the World Cup on a run of six games without a win which had piled pressure on Southgate ahead of the tournament. However, the team's first-half showing offers supporters hope the Three Lions can go on and make an impact in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Three Lions return to action in Group B on Friday against the United States.