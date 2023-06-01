Jose Mourinho called referee Anthony Taylor a "f*cking disgrace" in the car parking area after Roma's Europa League final loss to Sevilla.

Roma beaten by Sevilla in a shootout

Mourinho waited for Taylor in car parking

Confronted him for controversial decisions against Roma

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese had his sight on becoming the first manager to win the Europa League with three different clubs but fell short as the Gillarossi were defeated in a shootout by Sevilla after the two teams were locked at 1-1 following more than 120 minutes of action. English referee, Taylor dished out 13 yellow cards during the match - a record for a European final, and Mourinho himself was cautioned for protesting in the dying minutes of extra time.

After the match, the tactician was still seething with anger and vented out his frustration at Taylor in the car park area. He approached the mini-bus designated for the referees and shouted, "F*cking disgrace man, it's a f*cking disgrace." He then switched to Italian and said, "F*ck off" and before walking away he again said, "Congratulations, you f*cking disgrace."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking to reporters after the match, 60-year-old was left fuming when Erik Lamela was not sent off with a second yellow card and took a dig at Taylor calling him "seemingly Spanish" in response to the amount of cards dished out.

"I said we'd come out as winners or dead. We are dead, dead of everything, dead of fatigue. It is an unfair result with events against us... the referee seemed Spanish, yellows everywhere. Lamela should have been sent off," he said to Sky Italy after the match.

WHAT NEXT? Roma will return to action on Sunday against Spezia to play their final match in Serie A of the 2022-23 season.