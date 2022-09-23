Wanda Nara announces 'painful' separation from Mauro Icardi

Wanda Nara has announced a 'painful' end to her nine-year marriage to Mauro Icardi via an Instagram story.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nara has announced that the couple are no longer together and the marriage has ended after nine years. The pair had a tumultuous relationship and there were even reports of them breaking up in October 2021.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is very painful for me to live this moment. But given my exposure and the things that are transcending and the media speculation, it is preferable that they know about it from me. I have nothing more to clarify and I am not going to give any kind of detail about this separation. Please, I ask that you understand not only for me, but also for our children," Nara wrote on Instagram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is believed that the model and actress is in Argentina, filming a TV show, while Icardi is trying to settle down in Istanbul after joining Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. However, Icardi recently denied any separation when asked by a fan.

WHAT NEXT FOR ICARDI? The Argentine forward will look to focus on Galatasaray's friendly against Istanbulspor on Saturday after being snubbed by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni for his latest squad.