Vinicius Junior loves Drake! Real Madrid star heads to New York to watch hip-hop superstar's concert

Soham Mukherjee
Vini Jr. GFXGetty/Goal/@vinijr
Real MadridVinícius JúniorShowbizPrimera División

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. jetted off to New York to watch hip-hop sensation Drake live in concert.

  • Vinicius enjoying his vacation
  • Flew to New York
  • Attended live concert of Drake

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger is making the most of his holidays before returning to work with his club in pre-season. He flew to New York and posted a picture from the famous Times Square.

Vinicius also went to attend hip-hop star Drake's concert, as he was performing along with 21 Savage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as part of his ongoing ‘It’s All A Blur Tour.’

WHAT THEY POSTED:

Vinicius Jr. Insta Story@vinijr InstagramVinicius Jr. Insta Story @vinijr Instagram

THE GOSSIP: Vinicius is known to be a hip-hop fan and likes to attend live concerts. Back in May, he flew to London to watch Beyonce at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and posted a photo with her rap legend husband Jay-Z backstage.

WHAT NEXT? Although Real Madrid have already started their pre-season training at Valdebebas, several key players have been handed an extended break, which includes the likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez. Los Blancos will travel to Los Angeles on July 20, where these players will join the rest of the squad before making a trip to Houston.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

76335 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 27334Jude Bellingham
  • 7325Christopher Nkunku
  • 6153Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 7113Mason Mount
  • 3944Sandro Tonali
  • 8975Other
76335 Votes

Editors' Picks