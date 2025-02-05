VIDEO: Ronaldo's the striker GOAT! Real Madrid legend Sami Khedira picks Man City duo Erling Haaland & Rodri as best in the world in their position as Antonio Rudiger gets defender nomination

Speaking to GOAL, former Germany international Sami Khedira gave his opinion on who is the all-time best across a variety of different positions

Khedira was asked to name the best in the world, and the greatest ever, for categories including goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given he spent five years in the Spanish capital and won the Champions League and La Liga, the ex-Juventus star selected four players associated with Real Madrid.

There were also shoutouts for Erling Haaland and Rodri, while Manuel Neuer, who Khedira played alongside at international level, got the nod for the best goalkeeper of all-time.