VIDEO: Rabona queen! Alisha Lehmann showcases skills with trick shot in Switzerland training ahead of Euro 2025

Alisha Lehmann has been hailed as the "Rabona queen" after showcasing her skills by hitting a trick shot in Switzerland training.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Juventus forward, fresh from helping her club side to Serie A title glory in 2024-25, is currently readying herself for European Championship duty on Swiss soil this summer - having been drafted back into that fold after overlooked in recent selections.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Lehmann needs to catch the eye of her coaches in order to see game time at a major tournament taking place in her homeland and guarantee her place in the final squad. She is doing all she can to ensure that her efforts are not overlooked.

DID YOU KNOW?

Lehmann regularly highlights her ball-juggling ability in video posts on social media, with the 26-year-old occasionally taking those skills to the beach. She has been soaking up more sun of late during down time in what promises to be a hectic couple of months.

Article continues below

Instagram

WHAT NEXT FOR LEHMANN?

She appears ready for international duty, with the Swiss camp highlighting a classy flick from Lehmann that saw her clip a ball into a bag several feet away with a perfectly-executed Rabona that signed off the training session in style.