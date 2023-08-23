'Very sneaky character' - Al-Hilal thanked for buying 'lousy' Neymar in savage rant from Bayern Munich legend Paul Breitner

Bayern Munich legend Paul Breitner has slammed Neymar, as he sarcastically thanked Al-Hilal for taking him to Saudi Arabia.

Neymar the latest star to head to Saudi Arabia

Will compete with Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo

Breitner hits out at Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? Breitner has saved some harsh words for the former Paris Saint-Germain star, who has become the latest of a group of stars to head to the Saudi Pro League. He has sarcastically thanked Al-Hilal for taking Neymar away from European shores, insisting that he "only dives" and offers nothing else.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Bayern and Real Madrid star Breitner told Bayrischer Rundfunk: "Thank you, dear Saudis, for buying Mr Neymar, who has been one of the most sneaky footballers in recent years on this planet. One of the greatest footballers who only acts, who only dives. Lousy! A very sneaky character. I have to say: thank you very much, we don't need to stand him any more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has perhaps failed to deliver on his immense potential throughout his career, particularly since his exit from Barcelona. With PSG, after all, he could not help the club to Champions League glory, nor has he ever won the Ballon d'Or.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Hilal play Al-Raed this week, and Neymar could be in line to make his debut after completing his €90 million (£77.2m/$98.3m) switch to the club.