Former Venezuela WNT coaches banned after being found guilty of abusing players

The Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) has handed down bans to former women's team coaches Kenneth Zseremeta and William Pino following the conclusion of their investigation into allegations against the former of sexual abuse during his time in charge of the youth squad.

An open letter signed by two-dozen players last autumn sparked an investigation into the pair's conduct during their tenure in the national set-up.

With the conclusion of their operation, the FVF has now handed down lengthy sanctions to the duo, with Zseremeta banned for 20 years and Pino for eight.

What has been said?

"Given the public complaint made by some members of the women's team, based on the factual and legal considerations set forth, the Ethics Commission declared Zseremeta guilty," read an official statement.

Additionally, the sentence "prohibits for a period of 20 years their [Zseremeta ] participation in any type of activity related to soccer at the national level."

Pino was found "guilty of infringing article 24 (protection of physical and mental integrity)," the governing body added.

What happened?

Twenty-four Venezuelan women's footballers signed a statement last October, headed by Atletico Madrid's Deyna Castellanos, accusing former youth coach Zseremeta of sexual, physical and psychological abuse over a four-year period.

The story broke following allegations against former North Carolina Courage boss Paul Riley over similar offences, and led to an investigation by FVF with Pino subsequently also drawn into the case.

