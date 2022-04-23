Why did VAR rule out Nketiah goal but award penalty for Arsenal in Man Utd clash?

VAR has been a regular source of controversy ever since being introduced in the Premier League, and it caused confusion again in the first half of Arsenal against Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime.

Eddie Nketiah appeared to have put Arsenal 2-0 ahead against Man Utd - but VAR disallowed it for offside, only to give a penalty to the Gunners instead, which Bukayo Saka scored.

So why did this strange series of incidents occur and what decisions were made? GOAL takes a look...

Arsenal appeared to have gone two ahead of Man Utd in a crucial battle for the Premier League top four, when a slick Martin Odegaard pass from midfield was flicked on by Saka for Nketiah to finish by David de Gea.

However, the referee was instructed by VAR that Nketiah was in an offside position when he got the ball, so the goal was disallowed - but matters did not stop there.

As Saka flicked it on, he was clumsily fouled by Alex Telles, and so on-pitch referee Craig Pawson was summoned to look at the incident on his pitchside monitor.

The penalty was given after video review, and was dispatched by Saka to put Arsenal 2-0 up - albeit not in the manner they originally expected.

