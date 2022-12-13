Learning from the best! Van Persie helps out at Man Utd training following Ten Hag invitation

- Ten Hag leaned on Van Persie's expertise
- Van Persie studied for coaching badges
- Former Red Devils star pictured at training
WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch coach was happy to have the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer on hand to guide his youngsters in training, and he also had first-team coach Benni McCarthy - the all-time record goal-getter for his own country, South Africa - bounce ideas off Van Persie, according to the club's official website.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United rank 11th in the Premier League in goals scored this year in part because of a lack of natural strikers, so Ten Hag is eager to get help from a player who scored 30 goals in the division in 2011-12 and 26 in 2012-13.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United return from the World Cup break next Wednesday for a Carabao Cup game against Burnley.