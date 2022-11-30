Van Gaal tells journalist to 'go home' if he finds the Netherlands boring at the World Cup

Louis van Gaal hit back at a journalist and asked him to "go home" if he finds the Netherlands boring to watch at the 2022 World Cup.

Netherlands topped group A

Beat Qatar 2-0 in the final group match

LVG slammed journalist over team criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands sealed a knockout berth as group winners after beating Qatar 2-0 on matchday three. Cody Gakpo was once again their star man as he opened the scoring before Frenkie de Jong doubled their lead in the second half. However, Van Gaal got into a verbal altercation with the Dutch media after the game as a reporter questioned his team's style of play and said watching them is like "grinding teeth".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think you have a different perspective to me, why don’t you write down it’s terribly boring. If you think it’s boring why don’t you go home,'' The Oranje boss replied to the journalist in question.

"Well that’s disappointing I think but I don’t agree with you, I think everyone would be rather proud we’re progressing to the next round and I think people know why you’re asking these questions. I don’t think things are as bad as you say.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the Dutch have struggled to produce the footballing sparks that are expected of them in the World Cup, they have managed to get the job done and remain unbeaten in the tournament. They looked shaky in a draw against Ecuador on matchday two but came back strongly against Qatar to secure a spot in the round of 16.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NETHERLANDS? Van Gaal's troops will be back in action on Saturday when they take on the USMNT in a knockout encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium.