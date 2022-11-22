WATCH: Van Gaal invites his wife to Netherlands hotel to 'get laid' in hilarious exchange following opening World Cup win
WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal is one of football's big characters. From his dive on the touchlines, to calling players by the wrong name (Mike, you know, Mike Smalling) he has provided many funny moments in his career. He has done so yet again, as he asked his wife to sneak back to the team hotel room 'to get laid' in a conversation before training in Qatar.
Van Gaal to his wife today: “But you can come to the hotel. Just to my room. To get laid.” [@telegraaf] pic.twitter.com/8MBXizUsba— 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 22, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spirits are high in the Dutch camp today as they won their first World Cup match in eight years, beating Senegal 2-0 thanks to late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen. Van Gaal was clearly in a great mood, and was looking to enjoy himself even more than he did yesterday!
WHAT NEXT FOR THE NETHERLANDS? Van Gaal and his side take on Ecuador on Friday November 25, in a game that could control the outcome of World Cup Group A.
