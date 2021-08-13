Van Dijk signs new four-year Liverpool contract - and Salah could be next

The Dutchman becomes the latest Reds star to commit his long-term future to the club, and will remain at Anfield until 2025

Virgil van Dijk has signed a new contract which will keep him at Liverpool until 2025.

The Dutchman becomes the latest Reds star to commit his future to the club, having agreed terms on a four-year deal which will make him one of Liverpool's top earners.

Van Dijk, who had less than two years left on his previous deal, follows in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Fabinho, all of whom signed long-term extensions earlier in the summer. Goal understands that a new contract for Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's next priority, with Anfield sources confident the Egyptian will agree a lucrative extension of his own.

What has been said?

Van Dijk told the Liverpool club website: "It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency. All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud.”

“Since day one when I joined the club, I felt so much appreciation from the fans and from my teammates and the staff, that I could be a very important member of this football club.

“It has been going well; unfortunately last season for me personally has been a season to forget, to learn from and take with me, but I have enjoyed my time here and will keep enjoying it in the next couple of years altogether with all of you.”

Van Dijk at Liverpool

The Dutch defender joined the Reds from Southampton in January 2018 for a club record fee of £75 million, and has proved to be a worthy investment as he has helped Jurgen Klopp's side to Premier League and Champions League titles.

The Netherlands captain has made 130 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals. Individually, he won PFA Players’ Player of the Year, UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and UEFA Defender of the Season in 2018-19, and he finished second in the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Van Dijk's influence was also demonstrated by his absence for much of 2020-21 after a serious knee injury suffered in October, with Liverpool failing to defend their league title in his absence.

The 30-year-old also missed Euro 2020 because of that injury, but could be fit to return for Liverpool's Premier League season opener against Norwich on Saturday having featured in pre-season friendlies.