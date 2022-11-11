'Doesn't make sense' - Van de Beek sees transfer ruled out by Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Manchester United will not loan out Donny van de Beek during the January transfer window, with Erik ten Hag saying such a move “doesn’t make sense”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international midfielder, who has struggled for regular game time during a frustrating stint at Old Trafford, was allowed to spend the second-half of the 2021-22 campaign at Everton. Another switch has been touted heading into 2023, but Ten Hag sees no benefits to another short-term agreement and still hopes that he can reignite a spark in a player he previously worked with at Ajax.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag said when asked about Van de Beek potentially heading out of Manchester: “A loan doesn’t make sense. It’s either he finds himself and he proves himself in this atmosphere or he goes, but for me there’s still a way for him. There’s still a perspective for him, but that is not the only issue because the competition there is really strong.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag added on the Dutch playmaker, who has only 85 minutes of Premier League football to his name this season: “He is doing well with his positioning and movements into getting with the strikers, especially with the No 9. That combination, he is really good in positioning and anticipation – in and out of position. And he did to my satisfaction in the last games, but I’ve seen he’s not on the scoring list, he’s not on the assist clear, clear. He can do better. I think he is still not there. I’ve seen him better in the past, definitely, but I think positioning-wise, he’s acting quite well. But yes, he’ll have to make that step.”

WHAT NEXT? Van de Beek has taken in 57 appearances for United, but many of those have been late cameos off the bench and the 25-year-old is finding it difficult to justify the £35 million ($41m) price tag that was placed on his head as he made the move to England. He has been left out of the Netherlands' World Cup squad.