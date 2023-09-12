USWNT squad for Julie Ertz & Megan Rapinoe farewell friendlies against South Africa revealed as Sophia Smith misses out through injury and NWSL wonderkid Jaedyn Shaw gets maiden call-up

Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe will bid farewell to the United States Women's team after being named in the squad for their upcoming friendlies.

USWNT squad announced for friendlies

Ertz & Rapinoe set to retire

Will face South Africa twice in September

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT legends announced their retirement after the World Cup earlier this year. However, they will get a final run out for the national team when they take on South Africa in two friendlies this month. Midfielder Ertz will play her last game in the match in Cincinnati, while Rapinoe will feature for the final time in the following contest in Chicago.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Interim head coach Twila Kilgore will have to make do without Kristie Mewis and forward Sophia Smith as the pair are injured, while attacking duo Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw could make their first appearances for the senior team. Shaw, 18, has not been called up before but earned her place by scoring five NSWL goals for San Diego Wave this season.

THE FULL USWNT ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Unattached), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS: Mia Fishel (Chelsea FC, ENG), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? The United States will face South Africa on September 21 in Cincinnati, followed by the clash in Chicago on September 24.