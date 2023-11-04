Next USWNT coach! Emma Hayes to leave Chelsea as hugely-successful women's manager's departure for non-club football opportunity confirmed

Chelsea have announced that Emma Hayes will leave her position as manager of the women's team at the end of the season.

Hayes will move on at the end of the season

Will leave the WSL for new challenge

Set to take over as USWNT boss

WHAT HAPPENED: Hayes will depart the Blues after over a decade in charge of the club and having enjoyed great success with the team. The Chelsea boss has won six league titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups but is now moving on to "pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Chelsea manager is now expected to take over as manager of the USWNT. Hayes has been linked with the USWNT manager's job in the past and is now set to become the team's next manager, according to The Athletic. The position has been vacant since Vlatko Andonowski resigned after a last 16 exit at the 2022 Women's World Cup. Twila Kilgore has since been appointed as interim head coach.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking on the manager's departure, Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said, "Emma has been one of the biggest drivers of change in women’s football. Her achievements at Chelsea are unrivalled and will live in the club’s history forever. Given everything she has contributed to Chelsea in over a decade with the club and the legacy she leaves behind, we would never stand in her way when she felt it was the right time to pursue a new challenge.

"We are pleased that she will remain with the club for the remainder of the season to give us the time to identify her successor. There will be plenty of time to celebrate Emma’s many achievements at the club and to give her the farewell she deserves, but for now, as she always has been, Emma will be solely focused on making this season as successful as possible for Chelsea."

WHAT NEXT? Hayes and Chelsea will be back in action on Sunday against Everton in the Women's Super League. The Blues boss will obviously be hoping to add more trophies to her collection in her final season with the team and sign off in style.