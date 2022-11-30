USMNT will 'open a can of whoop-a**' on the Netherlands in World Cup last 16, says Charles Barkley
- Barkley spoke on TNT's Inside the NBA show
- Reacted to win over Iran
- Said USMNT would "whoop" Netherlands next
WHAT HAPPENED? Barkley, known for sometimes ridiculous takes but also for a strong sense of humor, declared the USMNT would destroy its next World Cup opponent despite the Netherlands being favored in the round of 16 game.
WHAT THEY SAID: "We going through the Netherlands," Barkley said on TNT. "We opening up a can of whoop-a**. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble.
"I want Spain, I want Brazil, I want Germany, I want France - oh, they got that boy Kylian Mbappe over there in France, he ain't no joke. But we going to beat the Netherlands."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: For people unfamiliar with Barkley's style - perhaps those in the UK or the Netherlands - he can best be described as a wind-up merchant who nonetheless remains popular in the U.S. for his authentic delivery and all-around personality. In other words, he's a funny dude.
IN A PHOTO:
The Americans said what?!
WHAT NEXT FOR BARKLEY'S USMNT FANDOM? Swept up in the fever of a first World Cup knockout appearance since 2014, he will likely have more comments in store for the USMNT in the coming days.
