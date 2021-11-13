'I knew he had it' - Pulisic's hidden shirt trolling Mexico explained after USMNT triumph

Christian Pulisic's hidden shirt trolling Mexico, which he revealed from beneath his jersey after scoring the opener in a 2-0 win on Friday night, was a planned endeavor involving multiple people in the United States men's national team.

Team-mate Timothy Weah said it was him and DeAndre Yedlin who went to the equipment manager to request a "Man In The Mirror" shirt be made for Pulisic. It was a not-so-subtle reference to El Tri goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saying earlier in the week that the U.S. looked in the mirror wanting to be Mexico.

The Chelsea star was able to flaunt the message when he headed the USMNT in front in the 74th minute of a World Cup qualifying victory.

What did Pulisic's shirt say?

The Chelsea star's message was simple: "Man In The Mirror".

if you wanna make the world a better place,

take a look at yourself then make the change...

Christian Pulisic came on for the @USMNT in the 69th minute.



He put them ahead of Mexico in the 74th.



Too good.

What were Ochoa's comments?

"Mexico has been that mirror in which [the USMNT] want to see themselves," the goalkeeper told TUDN in the build-up to the match. "They want to reflect and they want to copy us."

What was said after the match?

"Yeah, I knew he had it," said Weah, who assisted Pulisic's second-half header. "Me and DeAndre, the night before, asked the kit guys to make it for him."

Pulisic, meanwhile, declined to add more to the controversy but told reporters: "I think you guys know the message".

The USMNT star did add that he believes the U.S. sent a message as a group as they earned their third win of the year over their fierce rival.

"I think we've earned their respect," he said. "The last couple times we played them, they understand what we're about and we understand what they're about. That's what makes a great rivalry.

"And I'm just really happy that we could come out on top tonight. We knew it was going to be a good game against Mexico and three points just helps us get closer to qualifying for the World Cup."

