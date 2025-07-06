'Next one is the only one that matters' - USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese praises team chemistry, Mauricio Pochettino's impact ahead of Gold Cup final vs Mexico

The USMNT goalkeeper hailed the positive atmosphere within the USMNT during their Gold Cup campaign

Getty Images Sport

WHAT HAPPENED

Ahead of the 2025 Gold Cup final, goalkeeper Matt Freese praised the atmosphere created by coach Mauricio Pochettinto within the USMNT squad. The U.S. will play Mexico Sunday night for the title, and Freese - who has started all five games during the tournament - said a relatively inexperienced team has bonded during the run.

“We’re all talking about it last night and I was actually texting my high-school friends about it, the vibes in this group are really good,” Freese told the Overlap US. “The way we’ve gelled over the last month and a half, being in a hotel for five and a half weeks will do that to you. And we knew one of goals for this summer - in addition to lifting the trophy - the secondary goal was to gel as a team. To get some chemistry going and it’s been very genuine, very authentic, those types of relationships have just been formed. It’s awesome to be a part of.

"And following that Switzerland game it was a tough one for the team, for all of us and the message really was very quickly just need to rebound. This is not the time to feel bad for yourselves. It was a friendly, and we want to win the friendlies. But we’ve got a tournament coming up, gotta turn the page and turn the script real quick.”

WHAT FREESE SAID

Freese, the NYCFC goalkeeper, said Pochettino has been both trusting and demanding, which he believes is exactly what the team needs.

“Yeah, he’s amazing to work with,” Freese said. “Very personable, very honest, very trusting but also very demanding on the field and I think that’s what we need as a group. He did a fantastic job... He’s very forward thinking, as soon as any mistake or any bad moment happens whether it’s in training or a game, he always urges us to think about the next one. The next one is the only one that matters is what he says especially in a tournament that’s super important.

"And obviously tactically, he’s fantastic, second to none and he’s super experienced. It’s been great to work with him. And I know all the guys also are really enjoying working with him and I think he’s a big catalyst for the way that this group has gelled over this month.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The USMNT have displayed improved cohesion throughout the Gold Cup, reflected in their advancing to the later stages of the tournament.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The USMNT will face Mexico Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET at the NRG Stadium in Houston in the final of the Gold Cup.