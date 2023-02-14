Another one! USMNT's Josh Sargent scores 11th goal of season as Norwich defeat Hull City

United States men's national team forward Josh Sargent netted his 11th goal of the season to help lift Norwich past Hull City on Tuesday.

Sargent scores 11th of season

Norwich win 3-1

Canaries pushing towards playoff place

WHAT HAPPENED? Sargent scored his second goal of 2023 and his 11th total in the Championship in the dying moments of his side's 3-1 win.

The American received the ball at the top of the box and then fired a shot into the far-left corner for Norwich's third of the evening.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sargent moved ahead of Teemu Pukki as the Canaries' top scorer as the club looks to push their way back into the Premier League.

With Tuesday's win, Norwich now sit eighth in the Championship, but just three points out of a spot in the promotion playoff.

WHAT NEXT FOR NORWICH? Norwich will be back in action on Saturday as they visit Wigan Athletic, who are currently 22nd in the Championship.

