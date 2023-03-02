'Gio Reyna has always suffered setbacks' - USMNT star told by Dortmund manager that he must patiently wait for more playing time

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic told U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna to be patient as he waits for more opportunities to shine.

Terzic tells Reyna to be patient

USMNT star playing irregularly

Dortmund face massive upcoming matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna has largely been used as a supersub after returning from the World Cup and has started just once for Dortmund in 2023.

For much of 2022, Reyna was plagued by injuries, which limited him for both club and country, and Terzic says that Reyna must be patient and not rush things after overcoming those problems.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Gio has always suffered setbacks," Terzic said. "He was injured once with the national team. He has made a few short appearances, played from the start against Bremen, and had no playing time in the last three games.

"He knows what we expect from him. But we also know what he can give us. He has to be diligent and patient.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the lack of minutes, Reyna did make the most of his first few appearances, scoring off the bench in each of his first three matches. However, he's been relatively quiet since then as Terzic has opted not to use him in Champions League and Bundesliga matches.

As for the national team, Reyna could return to the picture as soon as March, when the U.S. play Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Stats Perform

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Dortmund currently sit second in the Bundesliga, level on points with Bayern but trailing massively in goal difference. They'll face fourth-place RB Leipzig on Friday, with focus then turning towards a Champions League clash with Chelsea, with Dortmund nursing a one-goal lead from the first leg.